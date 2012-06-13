* Buenos Aires says law "protectionist," violates WTO norms
* Spanish measure imposed after Argentina seized Repsol unit
* Argentine protest will further sour ties with Europe
(Adds Argentine Foreign Ministry comment)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, June 13 Argentina said on Wednesday it
was challenging Spain to explain a new biodiesel law that it
says breaks World Trade Organization rules and could cost the
South American country $1 billion in lost export earnings.
Spain's law came into force in April, and Argentine
officials say it restricts biodiesel imports from overseas,
barring major suppliers such as Argentina and Indonesia.
The challenge, which Argentina plans to make at a meeting
of the WTO's Goods Council on June 22, will worsen its trade
relations with the European Union, which filed a complaint last
month over the country's trade restrictions.
Argentina's government called the Spanish law
"protectionist" and said it "aimed to remove Argentina and other
providers from the Spanish biodiesel market."
"Argentina is evaluating the possibility of taking this
issue to a the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body," the Foreign
Ministry said in a statement.
The EU's suit against Argentina followed a decision by
President Cristina Fernandez to seize control of Argentina's
biggest oil firm, YPF, a subsidiary of Spain's Repsol,
in April.
The EU and Argentina plan to hold a first round of talks to
try to resolve their dispute around July 12-13. If the talks
fail to satisfy the EU, it could ask the WTO to set up a panel
to adjudicate on the dispute.
The United States and Japan, which are among the countries
that have asked to be third-party observers in the dispute, are
also unhappy with Argentina's import restrictions and both plan
to raise the issue at the Goods Council meeting.
That will prolong the war of words over Argentina's alleged
protectionism and might be a prelude to more countries joining
the EU in its litigation against Argentina.
"Last year we exported $1 billion of biodiesel to Spain,
which was 20-30 percent of our total exports to Spain," an
Argentine trade official said.
He said Argentina was talking to Indonesia and other WTO
members who also opposed the Spanish directive, but it was too
early to say if the challenge might lead to litigation and the
EU had not yet responded to the criticism of the Spanish law.
Argentina is also critical of a judgment by the European
Court of Justice on Sept. 6, 2011, which restricts imports of
honey containing genetically modified material from corn
produced with Monsanto's MON810 gene.
The EU, as a single trading bloc, represents Spanish
interests in WTO disputes.
(Additional reporting by Helen Popper in Buenos Aires; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)