* Eye toward future trade talks with China
* Malaysia wants to study U.S. proposal
LIMA Oct 28 Vietnam on Friday rejected a U.S.
proposal to establish new trade rules for state-owned
companies, which Washington says often benefit from unfair
subsidies and protections.
The United States floated its plan in negotiations this
week on the nine-country Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, a
free-trade zone that would stretch across much of the Pacific
Rim.
"We don't think there is a need for specific provisions for
state-owned enterprises," Vietnam's trade negotiator, Tran Quoc
Khanh, told reporters.
He said Vietnam's state-owned companies already complied
with World Trade Organization rules, so the U.S. proposal was
not necessary.
Despite the disagreement, President Barack Obama and
leaders of the eight other TPP countries are expected to
announce next month in Hawaii they are committed to finishing
the talks and have the "broad outlines" of a final deal. It
could take as much as another year to conclude the ambitious
negotiations.
Obama is hosting the annual summit of the 21-member
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. All the TPP countries
are also members of APEC.
Washington wants strong rules on state-owned enterprises in
the TPP partly because the pact could become the foundation for
future trade talks with China, a country with more than 20,000
state-owned companies.
A study conducted for the U.S.-China Economic and Security
Review Commission by the Washington consulting firm Capital
Trade Inc said firms under various forms of Chinese state
ownership controlled 50 percent of China's economy -- with huge
impact on economic policy and trade.
Malaysia, another country in the TPP talks that has state
companies, said it wanted to study the U.S. offer further
before staking out a position.
U.S. negotiator Barbara Weisel said the proposal was drawn
up after consulting with the business community and labor
unions, which feel strongly that state-owned enterprises enjoy
unfair support.
The United States for the first time this week also
outlined its ideas on protecting workers' rights, another
potentially contentious area of negotiation.
Delegates from the nine TPP countries -- Peru, Chile,
Australia, Brunei, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United
States and Vietnam -- said they made significant progress in
Lima in other areas but that sticking points remained,
especially rules for intellectual property rights and market
access.
"The U.S. and other negotiating teams will return to their
respective capitals and update their ministers on the specific
outcomes of their work over the nine negotiating rounds, in
preparation for assessment by the nine leaders at the APEC
meeting," U.S. officials said in a statement.
(Reporting by Terry Wade and Patricia Velez; Editing by Peter
Cooney)