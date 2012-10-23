By Ethan Bilby
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 23 The European Commission is
investigating whether Chinese producers of aluminium foil are
evading anti-dumping duties imposed by the European Union in
2009, it said on Tuesday.
The EU executive said there was evidence that tariffs
imposed in 2009 were being circumvented by China exporting rolls
of foil to Europe that were then converted into the product
affected by the duties.
It said the new investigation was triggered by a complaint
by four European producers, Symetal, Eurofoil Luxembourg,
Alcomet, and Hydro Aluminium Rolled Products, part of
Norsk Hydro.
Three years ago, the bloc imposed duties on rolls of
aluminium foil 0.008-0.018 mm thick, no wider than 650 mm and
weighing more than 10 kg, from China, Brazil and Armenia.
The EU duties ranged from 25.6 to 47.0 percent on aluminium
foil rolls from China, which the Commission said was produced
with raw aluminium available at state-controlled prices on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange.
Producers include companies such as Alcoa Bohai Aluminium
Industries, a branch of global aluminium company Alcoa,
and Shandong Loften Aluminium Foil, the Commission
said in its official journal.
As Shanghai Futures Exchange physical deliveries can only
take place in an approved warehouse in China, unlike with
physical deliveries in other futures markets, this has the
effect of making the price benefits only available to Chinese
companies.
The Commission said it had been given evidence that after
the anti-dumping duty had been imposed there had been "a
significant change in the pattern of trade involving exports...
without sufficient due cause or justification for such a change
other than the imposition of the duty".
Avoidance of the duties was undermining the prices of EU
producers, who were also being harmed by the volumes of the
lower-priced imports, it said.
Europe's disputes with Beijing have grown in recent months,
and Brussels brought its biggest ever trade case against Beijing
in September after companies accused China of dumping solar
panels in Europe.
The growing trade tension comes at a difficult time.
Europe's economy is hardly growing and the continent is
suffering from record unemployment, while China's much-faster
growth is cooling. Both downturns raise the spectre of social
instability.