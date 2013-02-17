BERLIN Feb 17 German Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler wants the European Union and the United States to reach
a comprehensive transatlantic free trade agreement rather than
settle for the limited deal some southern EU nations favour.
Roesler told Der Spiegel magazine on Sunday he and the
German government want a sweeping free trade deal, while France
and southern EU nations, by contrast, want to protect their
agriculture industry with regulations and also keep out
genetically modified U.S. foodstuffs, the magazine said.
Roesler has backing from a study by the Ifo economic
institute think tank that said the advantages of the free trade
zone would be larger with a comprehensive deal.
"We're striving to achieve a major breakthrough and we're
not just looking for a minimal consensus," Roesler told Der
Spiegel. "It would be damaging to put limits on the agenda for
the talks beforehand and exclude certain sectors."
The Ifo study, carried out for the Economy Ministry, found
that per capita gross domestic product (GDP) would rise by 0.1
percent in the EU and 0.2 percent in the United States with the
free trade deal if only customs barriers were abolished.
But more could be expected if the governments introduced
common technical standards, safety standards and competition
rules, Ifo said.
The United States and the EU aim to start negotiating a vast
free trade pact by June, but the plan faces many hurdles before
it could help revive the world's top two economies.
The deal would be the most ambitious since the founding of
the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 1995, embracing half of
world output and a third of trade.
But after a year of preparatory discussions between Brussels
and Washington, major differences remain, such as EU resistance
to importing U.S. foodstuffs that are genetically modified.
Once the U.S. Congress is notified and all 27 EU states
assent to the talks going ahead, the sides hope for a deal by
the end of 2014 - a tight deadline in international trade talks.
The deal has support at the highest level - it was mentioned
by U.S. President Barack Obama in his speech to Congress and
cast as a central pillar of Britain's G8 presidency this year.
With import tariffs between the two already limited, at an
average of 4 percent, talks will focus on harmonising standards
- from car seat belts to household cleaning products - and
regulations governing services.