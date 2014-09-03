* Traders Mercuria, Trafigura and SOCAR cut gasoline desks
* New refining capacity slashes traditional profitability
* U.S. refining boom weighs on global light products
By Ron Bousso and Seng Li Peng
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 3 Trading houses are
shrinking their gasoline desks in response to a slump in
activity, particularly in Europe, where overseas competition and
rising global supplies have limited opportunities to make money.
New and highly competitive refineries on the U.S. Gulf
Coast, in Asia and the Middle East have increased global
supplies of the motor fuel.
That has made the most active and lucrative trading routes,
such as the transatlantic arbitrage between Europe and the U.S.
East Coast, less and less profitable for traders.
"After a decent beginning to the year, the arbitrage to the
U.S. has been mostly shut and opportunities are limited. The
paper (futures) market has been in disarray so it has been a
very difficult market overall," a European gasoline trader said.
A market source added: "No trading house has made money and
margins are so poor with nothing on the horizon to suggest
things will change."
The new refineries include the 400,000 barrels per day (bpd)
Jubail refinery in Saudi Arabia and Reliance's 660,000
bpd Jamnagar refinery in India.
At the same time, U.S. Gulf Coast refineries benefiting from
abundant and relatively cheap shale oil, such as
Motiva's 600,000 bpd Port Arthur refinery and
Exxonmobil's 560,500 bpd Baytown refinery have become
major exporters of oil products all over the world.
While refiners have no choice but to trade their output
regardless of how markets are moving, trading houses benefit
from flexibility that allows them to grow and shrink trading
desks in response to market conditions.
Geneva-based Mercuria has in recent months effectively shut
down its European gasoline trading operations with the
departures of three traders, Anthony Young, Dominic Jevons and
Xavier Lespinasse, trading sources said.
Trafigura's Matthew Scothorn and James Hutchinson left the
gasoline trading desk in Geneva earlier this year.
In Singapore, Anand Kumar, a gasoline trader for Azeri oil
firm SOCAR, has recently left the company, less than six months
after joining from Trafigura, sources said.
Mercuria and Trafigura declined to comment on personnel
changes. SOCAR was not available for comment.
GLOBAL SUPPLY
While global gasoline supplies have been on the rise with
the new super refineries, consumers are still buying the fuel.
Global demand reached around 15 million bpd in 2013, up from
around 14.5 million bpd in 2012, according to International
Energy Agency data.
Trafigura's gasoline tanks in Amsterdam, used for blending
and storing different components to produce gasoline, have been
empty and idle in recent months, trading source said. Trafigura
declined to comment on the tanks' usage.
Another Trafigura gasoline trader, Max Tan, left the
company's Singapore office in August.
Sources said it the pressure was not just on gasoline.
Trading margins for other light distillate products, such as
naphtha, could start to buckle under the weight of increased
supplies.
While naphtha remains a key feedstock for petrochemical
makers in Asia, rising U.S. liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)
exports were hurting naphtha sellers, who witnessed a record
volume of naphtha being replaced by LPG this year.
Mercuria Singapore's office also saw the departure of
gasoline trader Nicolas Le-Tallec around June, followed by Simon
DiFranco leaving its naphtha desk in Singapore in August. The
reasons behind the moves were unclear.
For Europe, whose refiners produce an excess of gasoline but
not enough diesel, gasoline exports have been crucial to sustain
prices. But lower demand from the United States has
significantly narrowed trade opportunities.
"Atlantic Basin gasoline demand has been very weak in 2014,
notably U.S. demand growth has halved from 2013 levels," said
David Fyfe, head of market research and analysis at Swiss-based
trader Gunvor. Weak U.S. retail prices are expected to persist
in 2015, prolonging the weakness, he said.
Similarly, the arbitrage to West Africa, up until last year
largely dominated by Europe, is increasingly supplied by U.S.
refiners.
