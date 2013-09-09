GENEVA, Sept 9 World trade is expected to grow
by 2.5 percent this year and 4.5 percent in 2014, the World
Trade Organisation's new chief, Roberto Azevedo, said on Monday,
revising down previous estimates of 3.3 percent and 5 percent.
In his press conference since taking the helm on Sept 1,
Azevedo said the figures would be detailed in a report due out
on Sept 19. He said the forecasts had been cut because the
European economy had not recovered in the second quarter of this
year as expected, but gave no further details.
The original forecasts were presented in April by Azevedo's
predecessor Pascal Lamy, who warned that the threat of
protectionism may be greater than at any time since the start of
the economic crisis, since failing growth policies might spur
countries to erect barriers to imports instead.
Independent trade monitors, such as the Global Trade Alert
report run by Simon Evenett at Switzerland's St Gallen
University, have found countries are using "stealth"
protectionism - skirting the WTO rules to avoid censure by the
Geneva-based body.
Before the WTO can improve its role in policing
protectionism, it needs to resolve the impasse in global trade
negotiations, Azevedo said. Calling the WTO "a threat to
itself", he said it was up to the body's 159 member states to
upgrade the WTO rules to tackle sophisticated protectionism.
That requires a breakthrough at a ministerial meeting in
Bali this December, where the WTO hopes to agree a few of the
less contentious elements of the Doha round of trade
negotiations, which have been in stalemate for years.
With the WTO struggling to make good on the relatively
unambitious goals for Bali, Azevedo said he had ideas up his
sleeve for breaking the deadlock, but declined to reveal them.