GENEVA Oct 30 Japan on Wednesday launched a case against Ukrainian tariffs on a range of passenger automobiles, arguing they violate global trade rules, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said.

The duties were introduced in April last year and since then the two countries have been intermittently in discussions on how to resolve the issue.

Earlier this month, Japan told the WTO's committee on safeguards that the Ukrainian measures were having a large-scale effect on its exports to the former Soviet republic.

The tariffs range from 6.46 percent on autos with a cylinder capacity between 1000cm3 and 1500cm3 to 12.95 percent on autos with a cylinder capacity over 1500cm3 to 2200cm3. (Reported by Robert Evans Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)