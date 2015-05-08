BEAVERTON, Oregon May 8 U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday pushed back against trade critics who argue a trade deal with Asia will not do enough to prevent currency manipulation in China.

"We're going to keep on going after them," Obama said in a speech at Nike headquarters, saying that his administration's diplomatic work on the issue with China had helped to address the problem and would continue. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)