GENEVA, Nov 27 (Reuters)- A World Trade Organisation dispute
panel ruled on Wednesday that Peru was violating global trade
rules in imposing additional duties on key agricultural products
when their international prices fell below a set floor.
The case was brought to the WTO last April by Guatemala,
which argued that its exports to Peru had suffered under the
measure that is intended to protect Peruvian farmers from
turbulence on global commodity markets.
The commodities affected were rice, sugar, corn, milk and a
range of milk products.
The three-member panel said in a report that it was
recommending that Peru bring the duties it imposes under a
measure known as a price range system, or PRS, into line with
WTO agreements on farm trade.
But the panel said it could not recommend to Peru, as
Guatemala had asked, that the PRS system be dismantled, because
the original complaint had been focused only on the duties and
had not specifically challenged the PRS.
The two countries have 60 days to appeal the ruling before
it becomes final. There was no immediate indication in Geneva
whether they would do so.
Reported by Robert Evans; Editing by Crispian Balmer
robert.j.evans@thomsonreuters.com; +41227333831; Reuters
Messaging: robert.j.evans.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net