GENEVA Nov 18 The European Union has told
Russia that its system of oil export duties breaks World Trade
Organization rules by discriminating in favour of China and
against European buyers, diplomats with knowledge of the
situation said on Tuesday.
The EU's longstanding concerns over Russia's oil duties,
raised at a WTO committee meeting on Monday, could be the
subject of a legal challenge at the WTO, one trade official
said.
The EU objects to Russia setting different export duties as
it looks to develop certain oil fields in East Siberia that
supply the ESPO pipeline to China and the Pacific coast.
Russia aims to bolster oil and natural gas exports to China
and other Asian markets to offset increasing efforts by the
European Union to wean itself off of Russian energy imports.
It says the differential rate is based on the different
quality of crude oil produced by different fields, but the EU
regards it as "all one product", and has encouraged Russia to
replace the export duties with an extraction tax, the official
said.
Other concerns raised at the meeting included restrictions
on farm produce, high tariffs on televisions and fridges,
subsidies for carmakers and protective tariffs to shield
agricultural machinery producers, according to an official who
was present at the meeting.
Five complaints about Russia have already gone to the WTO's
dispute settlement body.
Russia's representative told the meeting that Russia was
serious about its WTO commitments and it was always ready to
engage in constructive dialogue, and pointed out that it had
reduced some tariffs in September.
He said suspensions of trade with Ukraine were due to
inconsistencies on the Ukrainian side, and the need to prevent
deceptive trade practices and protect consumer rights.
