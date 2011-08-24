* Moscow says Ukraine should choose between Russia and EU
* Says gas price can be linked to trade deal
* Kiev has rejected similar proposals before
SOSNOVY BOR, Russia, Aug 24 Russian President
Dmitry Medvedev ruled out a compromise deal with Ukraine on
Wednesday which would have allowed Kiev to pursue free trade
pacts with the European Union and a Russian-led regional bloc.
Medvedev said that to secure access to Russia's market and a
much-needed gas price discount, Ukraine would have to become a
full member of the customs union that Moscow has set up with
other former Soviet republics Belarus and Kazakhstan.
The government of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has
rejected similar proposals because joining the Russian bloc is
incompatible with Kiev's plans to negotiate a free trade deal
with the EU.
"The Customs Union is the highest form of integration and we
are really interested in Ukraine joining it as a large, friendly
and brotherly European nation," Medvedev told reporters at a
military base in the Siberian town of Sosnovy Bor, where he held
talks with North Korean leader Kim Dong-il.
"But we cannot agree to Ukraine joining (the union) on some
special 'formulas' such as '3+1', saying 'We will sign 20
documents but leave 30 out'."
Medvedev, who met Yanukovich on Aug. 11, was referring to
the compromise proposed by Ukraine, under which Kiev wanted to
sign a trade pact with the customs union instead of joining it.
He said Ukraine could either become a member of the trade
bloc launched in 2010 or follow "a different path".
"But in this case, it will set the background for our future
relations and in some cases we will have to use different
customs regimes with regards to Ukraine," Medvedev said.
GAS LEVER
Ukraine has been holding separate discussions with Moscow
for more than a year on the price of Russian gas, on which it
relies heavily.
Under a deal agreed by Ukraine's previous government in
2009, the price of gas is linked to prices of oil and oil
products. As a result, Ukraine's gas bill has been steadily
rising and is set to increase further this year.
Moscow has repeatedly said it could give Kiev a discount
only if it joined the customs union or allowed Russia's Gazprom
to take over Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz
which tranships about 80 percent of Russian gas sold to Europe.
Medvedev urged Ukraine on Wednesday to do both, citing
neighbouring Belarus as an example.
Struggling to overcome a deep financial crisis, Belarus, one
of the founding members of the customs union, agreed this year
to sell a 50 percent stake in its gas pipeline network to
Gazprom which already owns the other 50 percent.
In return the Kremlin promised to give Belarus a gas price
discount the size of which has yet to be determined.
"This, I think, is the path our Ukrainian friends should
follow," Medvedev said.
Ukraine has rejected all earlier proposals to merge Naftogaz
with Gazprom.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)