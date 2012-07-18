* Upper house of parliament votes to ratify entry
MOSCOW, July 18 Russia's upper house of
parliament voted on Wednesday to ratify entry into the World
Trade Organization, and now only the signature of President
Vladimir Putin is needed to complete the country's 18-year bid
to join the trade rules club.
Russia will finally become the WTO's 156th member 30 days
after it informs the trade body that Putin has signed off on
December's deal, under which Moscow would cut import tariffs and
open up sectors of its economy to foreign investment.
Friction with the United States persists, however, as the
U.S. Congress has yet to repeal a Cold War-era measure - the
Jackson-Vanik amendment - which links trade policy towards
Moscow with human rights.
If the measure is not repealed, Russia would be in a
position to deny U.S. exporters the market-opening concessions
it made to join the global trade group.
The Federation Council upper house vote, carried easily with
144 in favour in the 166-strong chamber, was a formality after
the State Duma lower house backed WTO entry last week by a
30-seat majority.
The Russian government has said that it will start cutting
tariffs from Sept. 1 after agreeing to gradually lower import
duties from an average of 9.5 percent now to 6 percent by 2015.
Washington could, however, miss out on those trade benefits
if Congress does not vote to repeal the Jackson-Vanik amendment,
which links awarding so-called permanent normal trade relations
(PNTR) to emigration rights for Soviet Jews.
Jackson-Vanik, implemented in 1974, does not conform with
WTO rules. Regarded by Moscow as an anachronism, the provision
has long been a bone of contention in bilateral relations.
U.S. lawmakers are also debating legislation named after
Sergei Magnitsky, an anti-corruption lawyer who died in Russian
custody in 2009, that would instead impose visa bans and freeze
assets on Russian officials deemed to be corrupt.
"Really, the last thing we want is for the anti-Soviet
Jackson-Vanik amendment to be replaced with anti-Russian
legislation," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted
by Interfax news agency as saying after Wednesday's vote.
President Barack Obama's administration backs repealing
Jackson-Vanik, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus,
a Democrat, plans to push forward a PNTR bill this month, but
would attach the Magnitsky bill to the measure.
