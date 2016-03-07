MINNEAPOLIS, March 7 The Obama administration is
pushing China to reduce excess steelmaking capacity that is
causing a glut of steel imports into the United States and other
world markets, the top U.S. trade official said on Monday.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told reporters in
Minneapolis that improving conditions for the U.S. steel
industry and Minnesota's beleaguered iron ore range would
require negotiations with other countries to eliminate subsidies
for state-owned steel enterprises as well as vigilant trade
enforcement efforts.
"When it comes to steel, there is a significant issue of
overcapacity around the world, significantly in China where it's
estimated to have more than 400 million metric tons of excess
capacity, and we're pushing that issue with the Chinese. They
know it's something they need to address," Froman said after a
speech to the Economic Club of Minnesota.
Froman noted that U.S. producers have been filing
anti-dumping cases against Chinese manufacturers that have been
selling steel in the United States at prices below fair value,
and countervailing duties have been imposed in many cases.
On Friday, the Commerce Department said it would launch an
anti-dumping investigation into imports of stainless steel sheet
and strip products from China.
China's Ministry of Commerce on Saturday said it is "gravely
concerned" about frequent U.S. trade investigations into Chinese
high-end steel products, the official Xinhua news agency
reported.
"Similar probes into high-end steel products have caused
significant impact on the interests of Chinese firms. China is
gravely concerned about it," Xinhua said, quoting the ministry's
statement.
The Xinhua report added that steel overcapacity was a global
problem that required coordinated efforts from all sides and
that China had already taken measures to curb excess capacity.
In Europe, Reuters exclusively reported that EU ministers
reviewing China's market economy status were considering linking
a lowering of EU trade defenses to a reduction of steel exports
to Europe
Froman said his agency will hold a public hearing in April
on the global steel market capacity situation and its impact on
the U.S. steel industry.
"We have mobilized the international community - in North
America and more broadly and there will be a series of
high-level discussions in the coming weeks at the OECD and
elsewhere about what to do," Froman said in his speech. "And we
have used all of our bilateral mechanism with China to continue
pressing for progress."
(Reporting by Xan Holston in Minneapolis and David Lawder in
Washington; Writing by David Lawder, editing by Bernard Orrr)