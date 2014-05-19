MEXICO CITY May 19 The U.S. agricultural department said on Monday it would like to head off a protracted trade dispute with Mexico over sugar imports by encouraging a negotiated agreement before any sanctions are imposed.

"We are in the process of encouraging ... folks to figure out a way forward that allows a suspension agreement to take place," U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on the sidelines of a conference in Mexico City. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Dave Graham)