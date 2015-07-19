NEW YORK, July 19 World trade negotiators seeking to eliminate tariffs on information technology products agreed on Saturday to expand the list of products covered, Kyodo News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The report came after the director-general of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevedo, tweeted on Saturday that negotiators "have a basis for an agreement," adding: "Very optimistic that we'll have a final successful deal by the end of next week."

The United States, China, Japan and other nations had been meeting in Geneva and aimed to strike a deal by this Friday.

Kyodo reported that by then, signatories of the Information Technology Agreement are expected to have finalized about 200 items for which tariffs will be dropped, including semiconductors, magnetic resonance imaging machines, and video game consoles.

A final deal was expected by year-end, Kyodo said. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Eric Walsh)