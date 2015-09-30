UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb said on Wednesday ministers negotiating a Pacific free trade deal came to Atlanta with the intent of closing a deal but still have a lot of work to do.
"All the participants were genuine about coming here to conclude," Robb said after the first plenary session of ministerial Trans-Pacific Partnership talks.
"We are now swapping different versions of possible outcomes, but we have got a lot to do."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.