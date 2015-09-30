WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb said on Wednesday ministers negotiating a Pacific free trade deal came to Atlanta with the intent of closing a deal but still have a lot of work to do.

"All the participants were genuine about coming here to conclude," Robb said after the first plenary session of ministerial Trans-Pacific Partnership talks.

"We are now swapping different versions of possible outcomes, but we have got a lot to do."

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)