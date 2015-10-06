* Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade deal signed on Monday
* Covers 12 Pacific Rim countries, 40 pct of world economy
* Companies say it falls sort of promised ambitions
* Some complain U.S. is biggest beneficiary
By Jane Wardell and Krista Hughes
SYDNEY/WASHINGTON, Oct 6 Early industry reaction
to a long-sought trade agreement reached between 12 Pacific Rim
countries on Monday amounted to faint praise that it could have
been worse and umbrage that the United States appeared to be the
biggest winner.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) aims to liberalise
commerce across nations accounting for 40 percent of the world's
economy but still needs ratification by each country.
Initial ambitions for the deal, covering products and
services from kiwifruit to semiconductors, were clipped back in
many areas to find agreement. There was also concern that public
summaries did not disclose the detail where the devils might
lurk - making it hard to quickly pick winners and losers.
U.S. companies including Citibank Inc, Honeywell
International Inc and Gap Inc cheered the
conclusion of a deal which is expected to bring the biggest
comparative benefits Vietnam, where shares in seafood and
textile companies rose after the news was announced.
New Zealand's Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, the
world's biggest dairy exporter, said "entrenched" U.S.
protectionism meant the deal fell far short of its original
ambition to eliminate all tariffs, but was still "small but
significant" step forward.
The politically influential Dairy Farmers of Canada
highlighted financial losses, albeit mitigated by a "fair
compensation package," after Canada agreed to open 3.3 percent
of its dairy market to imports.
Beef, sugar, rice, seafood and horticulture companies in
Australia and New Zealand welcomed the increased access to
Japanese markets thanks to tariff reductions under the deal.
"We should focus on the gains made in this agreement for
Australian sugar, and not the success of the powerful U.S. sugar
lobby in maintaining their protectionist stance against bringing
sugar into their deficit market," said Dominic Nolan, chief
executive officer of the Australian Sugar Milling Council.
Canberra highlighted benefits for telecommunications
companies, such as Telstra Corporation Ltd, from the
removal of foreign equity limits in Vietnam and Malaysia.
LOST CONCESSIONS
The deal also has implications for non-TPP members. In
India, there was concern that exports to the United States would
suffer from competition in sectors like textile and leather,
said Abhijit Das, head of the Centre for WTO Studies, a
think-tank run by India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Shares in South Korean car makers such as Hyundai Motor Co
and Kia Motors Corp fell on concerns of
an export gain for rivals in TPP partner Japan.
The United States agreed to cut tariffs on Japanese vehicles
over 25 to 30 years but also won better access for U.S.
carmakers to the relatively closed Japanese market.
Still, Ford Motor Co recommended lawmakers vote
against the deal as it does not include sanctions against
countries found to be manipulating their currencies.
Among those expected to welcome the deal are U.S.-based
global e-commerce companies like Google Inc and Uber
, which will have restrictions removed on sales into
foreign markets, including existing requirements that they
establish local infrastructures.
Australian Retailers Association Executive Director Russell
Zimmerman said it was too early to say how those measures would
affect local retailers but warned there was a risk of harm
"unless barriers are also lifted for Australian retailers going
overseas".
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America
(PhRMA) was disappointed that U.S. negotiators did not secure a
minimum 12 years protection for new biologic drugs. But other
companies were grudging in their welcome.
Osamu Nagayama, chairman and chief executive officer of
Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, which sells such
drugs in the United States through Switzerland's Roche,
was grateful that the yardstick did not drop below eight years,
Japan's current monopoly period.
"That said, given the current R&D environment, shortening
the data protection period would be challenging for the overall
pharmaceutical industry," he added.
European business organisations said the agreement could
spur flagging talks between the 28-member bloc and Japan.
(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels, Manoj
Kumar in New Delhi, Ayai Tomisawa and Ritsuko Shimizu in Tokyo;
Editing by Will Waterman, Ruth Pitchford and Lisa Shumaker)