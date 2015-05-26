* Farmers' newspaper advertisements feature pitchforks
* Canada's trading partners say patience running out
* U.S. official says many ways to boost imports
By Krista Hughes
OTTAWA, May 26 Canadian farmers are stepping up
their campaign against a nearly complete Pacific trade pact they
fear will destroy protections for local dairy, egg and chicken
producers and endanger jobs.
Farmers in the province of Quebec, which produces 40 percent
of Canada's dairy products, ran full-page newspaper
advertisements on Tuesday warning Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP) negotiations threaten incomes and jobs.
The ads, featuring pictures of pitchforks, defend the
country's supply management system, which shields farmers from
fluctuating prices by controlling production and limiting
imports.
Canada's partners in the TPP, which would link 12 countries
and 40 percent of the world economy, are growing increasingly
frustrated with Ottawa's refusal to discuss its dairy market as
many think the deal could be done in weeks.
The rising pressure makes farmers worry about a repeat of
last-minute concessions on cheese given in a European trade
deal, although an about-face could cost the governing
Conservatives votes in October's general election.
"Any market volume that is not produced in Canada ... means
(fewer) farms, less milk being produced," said Milk Producers of
Quebec spokesman François Dumontier.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack warned Canada could
be sidelined if it kept stonewalling and negotiators stress
there is no time for multiple rounds of back-and-forth.
A senior U.S. official said Ottawa had not even laid the
groundwork for more open markets through discussions with
domestic stakeholders. "There isn't a scenario I can see where
they both have TPP and don't make an offer so time's getting
tight," said the official, who asked not to be named.
The United States wants to export a full range of dairy
products, including milk, butter, cheese, whey and yoghourt, as
part of a package benefiting Canadian agriculture overall.
It is prepared to discuss options for sensitive goods,
including tariff elimination over several years or tariff-free
quotas which increase over time -- without necessarily scrapping
supply management, the official said.
"You could do this a lot of ways and give our milk producers
options that are good," the official said, without detailing
potentially acceptable volumes or tariff levels.
National group Dairy Farmers of Canada is running digital
ads noting the industry supports one in 10 jobs and generates
C$18.9 billion ($15.22 billion) in economic output, and the
government is showing no sign of compromise.
"We will not sign a trade agreement unless it is in Canada's
best interest," Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast told Reuters
during a visit to the Philippines.
($1 = 1.2421 Canadian dollars)
