OTTAWA Oct 5 Canada said on Monday that a major trade deal agreed by 12 Pacific nations would only allow limited access to protected Canadian domestic dairy and poultry markets, a politically sensitive issue ahead of the Oct. 19 election.

Officials said the deal would offer up just 3.25 percent of the Canadian dairy market over five years and around 2 percent of the poultry market. Farmers said during the negotiations that they could be crippled if Canada offered up too much. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)