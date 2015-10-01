WASHINGTON Oct 1 Senior U.S. lawmakers from
both political parties have urged the Obama administration to go
slow, consult with Congress and get the right deal in talks
underway in Atlanta on a 12-nation Pacific Rim free trade deal.
"We urge you to take the time necessary to get the best deal
possible for the United States, working closely with us," said a
letter dated Wednesday and addressed to U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
The letter marked a reassertion of congressional concern
about the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal. Congress in June
gave President Barack Obama "fast track" power to push ahead
with the negotiations after a six-week congressional battle.
It was signed by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman
Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Senate Finance Committee Chairman
Orrin Hatch of Utah, as well as the senior Democrats on those
two committees, Representative Sander Levin of Michigan and
Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon.
The lawmakers appeared to be concerned the U.S. delegation
should not assume Congress will back any deal reached and urged
more "consultations and coordination" with Congress.
Negotiators trying to clinch a TPP deal made headway on
Wednesday over how to remove a stumbling block and give
automakers a freer hand to sell cars in the United States with
more parts purchased in Asia.
People briefed on the closed-door talks said Canada and
Mexico signaled a willingness to open the North American auto
market to more parts made in Asia, one of the key hurdles to
sealing a broader deal on the TPP.
The TPP seeks to reduce trade barriers and set common
standards among a dozen nations reaching from Japan to Chile,
but talks have become snared over a small set of issues,
including dairy trade and patent periods for biologic drugs.
