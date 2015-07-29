WASHINGTON, July 29 The United States is in
talks to reach an agreement on currency policy with all its
partners in a potential Asia-Pacific trade pact, a U.S. Treasury
official said on Wednesday.
"We are discussing with all of our TPP partners provisions
to promote our mutual interest in preventing unfair currency
practices," the official said, referring to the Trans Pacific
Partnership deal that would deepen America's trade ties with
Asia.
"The currency provisions we are developing in the context of
TPP would promote greater accountability of currency policies,"
the official said by email in a statement.
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Krista Hughes in
Lahaina, Hawaii; Editing by Sandra Maler)