WASHINGTON Nov 6 U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said on Friday the Obama administration may have to renegotiate parts of a Pacific trade pact in order to win support in Congress.

"At the end of the day, (the U.S. Trade Representative) may need to go back to the negotiating table and try again," he said at an event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Hatch's support will be crucial to securing congressional support for the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership, the text of which was released on Thursday.

