(Corrects dateline to April 22. The error also appeared in an
earlier version of the story)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, April 22 Legislation to give the
White House "fast track" authority to nail down a Pacific trade
pact cleared its first hurdle in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday
as a committee backed the bill and sent it to the full Senate
for consideration.
Approved by the Senate Finance Committee on a 20 to 6 vote,
the legislation would prohibit Congress from amending trade
deals, instead allowing for just up-or-down votes.
It is vital to closing the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an
agreement that would link a dozen economies and cover a third of
global trade. TPP is central to President Barack Obama's
strategic shift toward Asia.
Fast-track authority could now go to the full Senate for a
vote as early as next week, just as Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe is due in Washington to address lawmakers at a joint
meeting of Congress, but it needs to be approved by the House of
Representatives as well.
On Tuesday, Japan's top trade negotiator sounded an
optimistic note on reaching a deal with the United States.
"Tonight's Committee action marks a pivotal moment for
international trade policy and reflects years of true bipartisan
work," said committee chairman Orrin Hatch, a Republican.
After lively debate in the committee, senators rejected an
amendment that would have exposed nations that manipulate their
currencies to sanctions, although it could be resurrected in the
House of Representatives. Japan has warned that tough currency
provisions in fast-track could kill the TPP.
The panel instead backed two other provisions beefing up
rules against currency manipulation in a separate bill
accompanying the fast-track legislation.
Senators defied warnings from the Obama administration and
backed a change opening the door to import duties against
countries found to be manipulating their currencies.
The other provision, supported by the administration, would
allow the United States to consider restricting government
purchases from currency-cheating nations or even block them from
future trade deals.
The bill was approved along with measures to extend both
trade preferences for African nations and aid to workers who
lose their jobs due to trade.
Many Democrats fear new trade deals will cause a repeat of
the factory closures and job losses seen after the North
American Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Canada
and Mexico was approved in 1993.
Democratic senator Bob Casey, who voted against the bill,
said it was a "fast track to fewer jobs and lower wages."
But the bill is backed by mainstream Republicans, farmers
and business groups who think trade deals in the pipeline will
cut tariffs on U.S. exports and set higher standards for U.S.
intellectual property.
The White House sees the TPP as a counterweight to China's
influence in the Asia-Pacific and has warned that the Asian
giant will set the rules for trade if the United States does not
move ahead with the TPP, which is near completion.
TPP must pass Congress this year to avoid being bogged down
in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. elections, where it could put
Hillary Clinton, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for
president, in a difficult spot.
Clinton, who championed TPP as secretary of state under
Obama, has been cautious in her stance. On Tuesday, she said any
trade deal had to "produce jobs and raise wages and increase
prosperity and protect our security."
The bill will likely face a tougher fight in the House of
Representatives than the Senate, where Republicans would need to
pick up only six Democratic votes to avoid delaying tactics,
assuming there are no defections from the Republican side.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Richard
Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)