UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, July 7 The United States will host a meeting of trade ministers from a proposed Asia-Pacific trade bloc at the end of July, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday.
Ministers from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership or TPP will meet in Maui, Hawaii, from July 28 to 31, the USTR's office said in a statement.
The meeting is likely to mark the final stage in the TPP negotiations, a massive trade pact covering 40 percent of the world's economy. The trade deal extending from Canada to New Zealand would potentially raise annual global economic output by nearly $300 billion. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Eric Walsh and Sandra Maler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.