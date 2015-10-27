WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. officials said on
Tuesday they will work with Congress to find a window for
lawmakers to consider a sweeping Pacific trade pact and warned
that rejecting the deal would raise questions about America's
leadership in the region.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said he was
confident of winning political support for the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) deal sealed with 11 trading partners earlier
this month, which drew a mixed initial response from Capitol
Hill.
He said several trading partners had already expressed
interest in joining the pact, which will cut trade barriers and
set common standards for a region spanning nearly half the world
economy.
"It is not a perfect agreement but I think at the end of the
day when people dig into the details and learn about what's in
there ... I'm confident we will have bipartisan support
ultimately for its approval," Froman said at an Atlantic Council
event.
The senior U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Assistant Secretary
of State Daniel Russel, said a knock-back by Congress for the
deal would cast a cloud over the United States' leadership in
the region.
"It would call into question the possibility that not only
in the economic sphere but in the political and security sphere,
that American follow-through may be lacking," he said.
Froman said officials would work with congressional leaders
on the timing for introducing legislation to implement the TPP,
which some speculate may have to wait until the end of 2016.
"We want to make sure we are taking all the necessary steps
to have it ready when a window appears for Congress to take it
up," he said.
Over the last week, South Korea and Indonesia have confirmed
their interest in joining and an influential Chinese Communist
Party newspaper said on Sunday China should also join at an
appropriate time.
The United States has said the pact is open to all who can
meet standards on issues ranging from labor rights to
intellectual property protections.
But Froman noted China was not there yet, based on progress
towards negotiating a bilateral investment treaty.
"When they have raised questions about TPP, we have said
let's ... see whether through the negotiation of a bilateral
investment treaty, China is ready to take on a high standard
agreement and an agreement that would require some substantial
reform of their domestic and economic system," he said.
"We are making good progress on those issues but we still
have a ways to go."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Christian Plumb)