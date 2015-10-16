* Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal agreed last week
* India not part of TPP but sells to the deal nations
* TPP rules include data exclusivity for new biologic drugs
* Indian generic drug makers say it will delay new cheap
drugs
By Zeba Siddiqui
NEW DELHI, Oct 16 Leaders of India's $15 billion
pharmaceuticals industry, a major supplier of affordable
generics to the world, have joined public health activists in
criticising a new U.S.-led trade deal they say will delay the
arrival of new cheap drugs.
The impact of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) struck
last week between 12 nations, which include the United States
but not India, is still being studied by Indian drug makers. But
in initial comments, industry executives said provisions in the
deal that shield new drug data from competitors would hurt their
business in those nations.
"The generics decline will be discernible from the end of
2017," said D.G. Shah, secretary general of an industry group
representing some of India's top drug makers, including Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Dr Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd.
Countries from the United States to Africa rely on India as
a supplier of cheap medicines, earning it the "pharmacy to the
world" nickname.
Other critics of the TPP deal, including advocacy groups
such as Medecins Sans Frontieres, say it will drive up the price
of medicines around the world in the long term.
U.S. Democratic party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
weighed in last week, warning the deal seemed to put the
interests of big U.S. drug companies ahead of
patients.
Jagdish Bhagwati, a professor of economics and law at
Columbia University, considered one of the world's leading trade
economists, said the deal was part of a trend to include
trade-unrelated features on labour and intellectual property
into trade deals, at the behest of U.S. lobbies.
"TPP is a model of such behaviour and deplorable
architecture," he said.
The deal, a central tenet of U.S. President Barack Obama's
focus on Asia, is pending ratification by member countries and
approval by the U.S. Congress.
Under current global rules drug manufacturers can sell
products they develop exclusively for at least 20 years, after
which generic manufacturers can produce cheaper copies.
Citing details leaked by Wikileaks, as the text has not been
formally released, Shah said TPP sought to extend patent life,
make it easier to 'evergreen' patents, and abolish rules
allowing generic companies to undertake product development
during the life of the patent.
"These and many other provisions will delay the launch of
generics in the USA and other TPP member states," said Shah, who
heads the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.
BIOGEN FRONTIER
One focus of criticism is a clause in the deal that would
allow companies in member countries to keep clinical data on new
biological drugs hidden for up to eight years.
Since some TPP countries do not currently afford such
protections, the clause would effectively delay the launch of
cheaper forms, or biosimilars, of such drugs by other companies,
said Judit Rius Sanjuan, a legal policy adviser for MSF in New
York.
Campaigners fear such provisions could become a global norm.
Even so, the clinical data clause was not as restrictive as
the 12 years the U.S. pharmaceutical industry wanted.
"There has been a push back from member countries, which has
reduced the data exclusivity period," said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw,
chief of India's biggest biotech firm Biocon Ltd.
"(This) should work to the advantage of Indian biopharma."
And Amitabh Kant, secretary of India's Department for
Industrial Policy and Promotion, said it was too early to say
what impact the deal would have on the Indian industry.
"(TPP) is a long-term process," Kant told Reuters, adding
that India was keen to reach an agreement on a regional trade
pact with South East Asia and China, and aspired to become a
global pharmaceutical manufacturing centre.
(Additional reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Manoj Kumar in
New Delhi; Editing by Will Waterman)