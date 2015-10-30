* TPP deal both threat and opportunity to Japan's farmers
* Declining population makes for shrinking domestic market
* Japan keen to export more of its premium farm produce
* Main Japanese food importers include non-TPP HK and Taiwan
By Kaori Kaneko
FUEFUKI, Japan, Oct 29 Japan's high-cost
farmers, sheltered by prohibitive import tariffs, might appear
to be most at risk from a trans-Pacific free-trade deal agreed
this month, but they are instead making an unlikely push to
export more of their pricy produce.
The latest figures show that Japan's agricultural sector
exports only about 5 percent of its output, but Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe sees the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal,
reached in Atlanta on Oct. 5, as an opportunity, not a threat.
"We should challenge with courage. It is time to make
innovation happen and take the step into the open world," he
said after 12 nations including Japan and the United States
concluded TPP, which covers about 40 percent of the global
economy and aims to cut or eliminate tariffs and quotas.
It will take more than courage to persuade the world to fork
out for the country's high-cost farm goods - its producer price
for rice, for example, is about eight times the American
equivalent, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and
reforms will be required to boost efficiency.
"The quality of Japan's agriculture products are high but
they are expensive, which is the biggest obstacle for expanding
the (export) sales channel," said Nobuhiro Suzuki, professor of
global agricultural sciences at the University of Tokyo.
But Japanese farmers have a compelling incentive.
"The domestic market is saturated," said third-generation
fruit farmer Soichi Furuya, who started exporting grapes and
peaches to Hong Kong and Taiwan, not in the TPP, a decade ago.
He said most of his business will remain domestic, but
Japan's shrinking population made export markets attractive, and
its high-quality produce was capable of cracking them.
"I think the excellence of Japanese fruits still has not
been fully recognised in the world," said Furuya, 42, standing
under overhanging vines of sweet red Kaiji grapes in Yamanashi
prefecture, the heart of Japan's fruit industry.
Its fruit and vegetables are already recognised by shoppers
in Hong Kong, Japan's biggest market for farm produce.
"Some of them definitely deserve the high price," said
mother of two Rita Lo on one of her regular three shops a week
at a Japanese supermarket in Taikoo, Hong Kong, where a half
kilo of Japanese grapes was selling for HK$199 ($25.68),
opposite American equivalents at just HK$37 ($4.77).
Lo said she spends about HK$200 each visit on Japanese fresh
goods because they are "tastier, look better and of higher
quality" and would buy still more if they were cheaper.
FRAGILE FRUITS
For Furuya, the chief obstacle to cutting prices is not
overseas tariffs - Hong Kong imposes none on his fruit - but
quarantine issues and delivery costs for his fragile cargo.
"It will be great if transportation technology develops
further and infrastructure for exporting improves," he said.
Industry insiders say transport costs for grapes can add 50
percent or more to the price, and for beef it is around 10
percent. Beef and fruit are among Japan's main food exports.
Some companies such as the logistics units of ANA Holdings
Inc and Yamato Holdings Co are already trying
to address these issues.
Katsuhiko Umetsu, head of Yamato Transport's global business
development division, said better delivery options were key to
increasing overseas demand for Japan's agricultural products.
"What we decided was to offer a service to farm producers so
they can export their products in small lots," he said.
By consolidating small lots from all over Japan to a 24-hour
airport in Okinawa, the nation's farm products can be delivered
to neighbouring Asian nations the following day.
Abe's government is aiming to raise the nation's farm,
fishery and forestry exports to 1 trillion yen ($8.4 billion) by
2020. Last year, they hit a record high of 612 billion yen, up
11 percent from 2013.
TPP will help. The deal will more than double the U.S.
non-tariff quota on Japanese beef over 14 years and then remove
the tariff altogether. And Vietnam will eliminate its current
11-15 percent tariff on Japanese fish as soon as TPP takes
effect, which still requires the non-trivial step of
ratification.
But Japanese agriculture is not putting all its eggs in the
TPP basket.
"Regardless of TPP, there is a limitation for the
agriculture sector if it continues to target the domestic market
only," said a farm ministry official.
Farmers and the business sector are looking with particular
relish at the enormous promise of China, which is not a member
of TPP but is looking to agree a similar trade pact in Asia.
"I think there is a need for Japanese products in China,"
said Masaki Tanimura, director of ANA Cargo. "It would be huge
if China opens up its market."
