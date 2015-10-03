ATLANTA Oct 2 Japan's Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Friday negotiators are close to resolving major sticking points to reach a sweeping Pacific Rim trade deal.

Talks on auto trade were one step away from completion, while Japan, Canada and Mexico were near to concluding an agreement on dairy trade. Outstanding dairy issues were between the United States and New Zealand, he said.

Negotiators hope to wrap up Trans-Pacific Partnership talks this week. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)