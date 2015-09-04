TOKYO, Sept 4 Japanese Economy Minister Akira
Amari said on Friday support was building for a ministerial
meeting to be held on on a delayed Pacific Rim trade pact and
conclude the deal before a general election in Canada.
"Momentum is gathering (in support of a meeting) gradually
including major nations such as Japan and the United States,"
Amari told a news conference.
Trade ministers from the 12 nations negotiating a
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which would cover 40 percent of
the global economy, failed to reach a deal at talks in Hawaii
last month.
Canada will hold the election on October 19, and Amari has
expressed concerns that it would be difficult to continue talks
after the election campaign started, Kyodo news agency reported
last week.
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing
by Eric Meijer)