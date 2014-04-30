DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
NEW YORK, April 30 Japan and the United States have made progress on a two-way trade deal but a gap remains and effort is needed to come to a final compromise, a top official in Japan's cabinet said on Wednesday.
Yasutoshi Nishimura, senior vice-minister of the Cabinet Office, told reporters in New York the two countries were in the "last stretch" of a deal vital to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation bloc that would extend from Asia to Latin America.
"I believe there was some progress" in talks last week, though "of course there still remains a gap and we have to make efforts to come to a compromise," he said through a translator, after presenting at a conference. "The last stretch is not going to be easy." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, March 21 FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported worse-than-expected quarterly operating earnings, but an optimistic outlook for margins in the near-term soothed investor concerns and pushed the stock higher in after-hours trading.
RICHMOND, Va., March 21 Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday that she currently envisages more than three U.S. interest rate hikes for this year.