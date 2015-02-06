MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexico expects negotiations toward a 12-nation Asia-Pacific trade pact to be finalized during the first half of this year, Foreign Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Friday.

Mexico had previously said a deal on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) could be concluded in mid-March, though negotiators are still going over several issues including wrangling between the United States and Japan over agriculture.

A deal would still need to be approved by the U.S. Senate, where President Barack Obama is likely to face resistance from some of his fellow Democrats.

"We feel there are windows of opportunity for the treaty to reach its final stage during the first half of the year," Meade said in an interview before a visit to London ahead of state visit by President Enrique Pena Nieto next month.

"Mexico is ... ready and willing for an early conclusion, but is not in a position to determine the timeline," he added.

Late last month, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told lawmakers the pact could be wrapped up within months.

Froman said sticking points included a lack of consensus on how long to protect the exclusivity of biologic drugs and gaps on other intellectual property protections, environmental protection rules, investment and state-owned enterprises.

The TPP would link up a dozen Asia-Pacific economies by eliminating trade barriers and harmonizing regulations in a pact covering two-fifths of the world economy and a third of all global trade.

During the state visit to the United Kingdom, Meade said the Mexican delegation expected to hold talks with a host of companies, including oil majors as Mexico prepares to open up its oil fields to private and foreign investment.

UK-based oil companies BP and BG Group have both expressed interest in Mexico's first-ever exploration and production bid round set for later this year.

However, Meade added that Mexico has no plans to make concessions to lure big oil because of a sharp drop in crude prices.

"We don't feel that the appetite or interest (to invest in Mexican energy) is a function of short-term issues," Meade said. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Simon Gardner; Editing by Richard Chang)