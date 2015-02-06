MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexico expects negotiations
toward a 12-nation Asia-Pacific trade pact to be finalized
during the first half of this year, Foreign Minister Jose
Antonio Meade said on Friday.
Mexico had previously said a deal on the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) could be concluded in mid-March, though
negotiators are still going over several issues including
wrangling between the United States and Japan over agriculture.
A deal would still need to be approved by the U.S. Senate,
where President Barack Obama is likely to face resistance from
some of his fellow Democrats.
"We feel there are windows of opportunity for the treaty to
reach its final stage during the first half of the year," Meade
said in an interview before a visit to London ahead of state
visit by President Enrique Pena Nieto next month.
"Mexico is ... ready and willing for an early conclusion,
but is not in a position to determine the timeline," he added.
Late last month, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman
told lawmakers the pact could be wrapped up within months.
Froman said sticking points included a lack of consensus on
how long to protect the exclusivity of biologic drugs and gaps
on other intellectual property protections, environmental
protection rules, investment and state-owned enterprises.
The TPP would link up a dozen Asia-Pacific economies by
eliminating trade barriers and harmonizing regulations in a pact
covering two-fifths of the world economy and a third of all
global trade.
During the state visit to the United Kingdom, Meade said the
Mexican delegation expected to hold talks with a host of
companies, including oil majors as Mexico prepares to open up
its oil fields to private and foreign investment.
UK-based oil companies BP and BG Group have
both expressed interest in Mexico's first-ever exploration and
production bid round set for later this year.
However, Meade added that Mexico has no plans to make
concessions to lure big oil because of a sharp drop in crude
prices.
"We don't feel that the appetite or interest (to invest in
Mexican energy) is a function of short-term issues," Meade said.
