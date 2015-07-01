WASHINGTON, July 1 U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said he hopes to wrap up a trade deal with 11 other Pacific Rim nations soon and send it to the U.S. Congress for approval before the end of the year.

"I think the likelihood is pretty high that Congress will pass it," Froman told an event organized by Politico, when asked about the timeline for the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

