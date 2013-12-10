SINGAPORE Dec 10 Ministers in Trans-Pacific
trade talks said on Tuesday they had made 'substantial progress'
during a four-day meeting in Singapore but have not reached a
final agreement and will meet again next month.
"Over the course of this meeting, we identified potential
landing zones for the key issues in this text," said U.S Trade
Representative Michael Froman, reading from a joint press
release at the end of the meeting, which was held in Singapore.
He said the countries would continue "intensive disucssions"
and meeet again in January.