GENEVA, June 26 The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday backed Japan's complaint against Ukraine's emergency tariffs on car imports and recommended that Kiev revoke the measures imposed two years ago.

A WTO dispute panel found that Ukraine violated the so-called Safeguards Agreement in the dispute brought by Japan in February 2014 in which car exporters including the European Union, United States, India and South Korea later reserved their third party rights.

Temporary "safeguard tariffs" are allowed under WTO rules if there is a sudden, unexpected and damaging surge of imports, but any country imposing them has to justify them and seek the views of interested parties. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)