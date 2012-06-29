GENEVA, June 29 The United States lost the bulk of its appeal against a World Trade Organization ruling on meat labelling rules on Friday, meaning it may have to stop forcing retailers to display the country of origin on meat they are selling.

The Appellate Body found said the U.S. country-of-origin labelling rules, commonly known as COOL, were wrong because they gave less favourable treatment to imported beef and pork from Mexico and Canada, which brought the case, than to U.S. meat. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)