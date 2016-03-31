(Adds USTR reaction in new paras 5-8)
GENEVA, March 31 Canada has filed a complaint
against the United States over anti-dumping duties imposed on
imports of supercalendered paper, which is used in glossy
magazines and catalogues, the World Trade Organization (WTO)
said on Thursday.
In its proceeding filed on Wednesday, Canada said the
so-called countervailing measures were inconsistent with WTO
rules.
The United States now has 60 days in which to settle the
dispute through bilateral talks, after which Canada could ask
the WTO to adjudicate on the case.
Countries impose countervailing duties - punitively high
import tariffs - when they suspect another country of gaining an
unfair trade advantage through subsidies.
Andrew Bates, spokesman of the Office of the U.S. Trade
Representative (USTR) said that the United States was evaluating
the request.
"The U.S. Department of Commerce and U.S. International
Trade Commission have both determined that Canada has been
providing export-related subsidies to their supercalendered
paper industry to the detriment of American manufacturers and
producers," he said by email from Washington.
The United States had asked Canada to remove the subsidies
for two years, but Ottawa refused, Bates said.
"It is ironic now for Canada to be invoking WTO remedies to
address a legitimate U.S. response to massively large Canadian
provincial subsidies that caused harm to U.S. companies and
workers."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)