GENEVA Aug 22 China has appealed against a WTO
dispute panel report on anti-dumping duties applied on certain
Chinese products by the United States, the World Trade
Organisation (WTO) said on Friday.
The appeal covers products including solar panels, wind
towers, thermal and coated paper, certain lawn groomers, kitchen
shelving, steel sinks and cylinders, line pipes, and aluminium
extrusions.
It was not immediately clear why China lodged the appeal.
WTO judges in the case ruled last month that the United States
broke its rules in imposing hefty duties on Chinese steel
products, solar panels and a range of other goods that
Washington argues enjoyed government subsidies.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)