GENEVA Aug 22 China has appealed against a WTO dispute panel report on anti-dumping duties applied on certain Chinese products by the United States, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Friday.

The appeal covers products including solar panels, wind towers, thermal and coated paper, certain lawn trimmers, kitchen shelving, steel sinks and cylinders, line pipes and extrusions.

WTO judges in the case ruled last month that the United States broke its rules in imposing hefty duties on Chinese steel products, solar panels and a range of other goods that Washington argues enjoyed government subsidies.

It was not clear why China had appealed as the panel found that Washington had overstepped the mark in justifying the so-called countervailing duties in the $7.2 billion case.

Under WTO rules, such duties can only be levied when there is clear evidence that state-owned or partially state-owned enterprises passing on the subsidies are "public bodies".

