GENEVA, April 10 The World Trade Organization slashed its forecast for global trade growth in 2013 to 3.3 percent from 4.5 percent on Wednesday and said 2012 saw only a 2.0 percent increase, the smallest annual rise since records began in 1981.

WTO Director General Pascal Lamy warned that 2013 could turn out worse than expected, especially because of risks from the euro crisis, and countries might try to restrict trade further in a desperate attempt to shore up growth.

"The threat of protectionism may be greater now than at any time since the start of the crisis, since other policies to restore growth have been tried and found wanting," he said. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)