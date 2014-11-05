* Jaitley lashes out at "unreasonable" rich nations
* Backroom talks falter before PM Modi's first G20 summit
* India wrecked trade deal, linking it to food aid
* Insists 'peace clause' on stockpiles should be open-ended
By Manoj Kumar and Tom Miles
NEW DELHI/GENEVA, Nov 5 India defied the world
on Wednesday in a row over food stockpiling that has crippled
attempts to reach a global trade agreement, raising doubts that
backroom talks can reach a compromise before a Group of 20
summit this month.
At the end of July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulled the
plug on implementing a so-called trade-facilitation deal struck
in Bali last year, linking it to the emotive issue of rural
poverty in his country of 1.25 billion people.
India wants to keep a so-called 'peace clause' that protects
its huge state food purchases until the World Trade Organization
can strike a definitive deal on stockpiling. As originally
envisaged in Bali, the clause would expire in four years.
Critics say food stockpiling amounts to paying farmers to
produce food, building food surpluses that will eventually get
dumped on world markets.
New Delhi's blockade has plunged the WTO into its worst
crisis in two decades, leading Director General Roberto Azevedo
to float the idea of abandoning the consensus principle on which
the 160-member group operates.
Modi's tough line jars with the 'Make in India' pitch he has
taken to investors abroad in his first five months in charge.
Having failed to make progress on trade when he met U.S.
President Barack Obama in Washington, he could be isolated at
his first G20 summit of world leaders in Brisbane, Australia, on
Nov. 15-16.
"India's position on trade facilitation has been completely
misunderstood because of unreasonable positioning by some of the
developed countries," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told a World
Economic Forum conference in New Delhi.
Jaitley repudiated suggestions that India was fundamentally
opposed to trade facilitation, which would entail easing port
and customs procedures.
A senior U.S. trade official said there was still hope all
WTO members would agree but "if we are unable to do so I think
there is a lot of interest among countries in exploring
alternatives for those countries who at least initially want to
move ahead with those obligations."
QUIET DIPLOMACY
India has begun backroom efforts to break the deadlock,
sending a top trade ministry official to Geneva this week for
talks with Azevedo and key WTO members.
Trade diplomats said there was no hint, however, that a
compromise could be reached on India's demands, which have been
vague and varied in the months since its veto.
On Monday, Modi held a meeting of Indian trade ministry
officials to discuss how the deadlock could be broken without
compromising India's food-security concerns.
"If India has to submit a proposal, it would be presented at
the right time," a senior trade ministry official with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
India refuses to bow to foreign calls to scale back a scheme
to buy wheat and rice that it distributes to 850 million people.
In a recent disclosure to the WTO, India said those purchases
cost $13.8 billion in 2010-11, part of the $56.1 billion it
spent in total on farm support.
"All that we are requesting is the settlement of the dispute
with regard to the food stock holdings, and the peace clause
must continue to co-exist," Jaitley said.
Diplomats say that without a WTO deal on trade facilitation,
countries could simply tack the draft agreement onto their
existing membership terms. They say this would put the onus on
India to object, and explain why its interests had been damaged.
Yet economists say WTO members lack any effective means to
bring pressure to bear against Asia's third-largest economy,
home to a sixth of the world population.
"It's an issue that in India is so politicised; you have
hordes of the population living in poverty and depending on food
aid," said Shilan Shah, an economist who covers India at Capital
Economics in London.
"The WTO hasn't really shown the kind of will to move on
without India's agreement. What it demonstrates is how important
India is to the global trading community."
