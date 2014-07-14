Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
GENEVA, July 14 The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday backed some key claims by India against U.S. countervailing duties on certain steel products, but rejected others.
The WTO panel, ruling on the April 2012 case, said that the United States had acted wrongly in claiming some Indian subsidy programmes had given Tata unfair advantage. It called on Washington to bring its measures into conformity with WTO rules.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Mark Trevelyan)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
* Adani board to make final investment decision in May or June
SANTIAGO, March 19 The labor union at the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike "manipulative."