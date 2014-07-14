(Adds details, background)
GENEVA, July 14 The World Trade Organization on
Monday backed some key claims by India against countervailing
duties imposed by the United States on certain steel products,
but rejected others.
The WTO panel, ruling on the April 2012 case, said the
United States had acted wrongly in claiming some Indian subsidy
programmes had given steelmaker Tata an unfair
advantage.
It called on Washington to bring its measures into
conformity with WTO rules, specifically the WTO agreement on
subsidies and countervailing measures.
States impose countervailing duties, which are punitively
high import tariffs, when they suspect another country of
gaining an unfair trade advantage through subsidies.
The case involved a countervailing duty imposed by
Washington because a portion of the iron ore used to produce
steel pipe came from India's top iron ore miner NMDC, a
state-run firm that supplies steelmakers such as Tata and Essar.
An unnamed Indian official told Reuters when the case was
launched in 2012 that the United States argued NMDC was selling
the iron ore "for a song" and therefore implicitly subsidising a
private-sector enterprise.
U.S. companies Allied Tube and Conduit, JMC Steel
Group, Wheatland Tube and United States Steel Corp
had petitioned the government in 2011 for import relief.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans)