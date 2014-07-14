WASHINGTON, July 14 The United States is
studying a World Trade Organization ruling about anti-subsidy
duties imposed on some Indian steel products and will consider
all available options, the office of the U.S. Trade
Representative said on Monday.
The WTO backed some key claims by India against
countervailing duties imposed by the United States after claims
some Indian subsidy programs had given steelmaker Tata
an unfair advantage, but it rejected others.
"With respect to findings by the panel that U.S. measures
breach WTO rules in certain respects, the United States is
studying those findings and will evaluate all options to ensure
that U.S. remedies against unfair subsidies remain strong and
effective," the USTR said in a statement.
Either party in a WTO dispute can appeal, which typically
takes six to 12 months. Duties remain in place in the meantime.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Chris Reese)