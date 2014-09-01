MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 Tradedoubler : * Matthias Stadelmeyer appointed CEO for Tradedoubler * Matthias Stadelmeyer has been acting CEO since April 22, 2014 Link to press release: here
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signs 19.63 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
* Says it signed 7.87 billion won contract with LG Display Co Ltd to provide laser manufacturing equipment