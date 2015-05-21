STOCKHOLM May 21 Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) is investigating whether U.S. online marketing firm Gravity4 broke Swedish takeover rules when offering to buy Swedish peer Tradedoubler, an FSA official said on Thursday.

When making an offer for a company listed on the Stockholm stock exchange, a bidder has to inform the FSA and make a commitment to follow stock market regulations.

"These things have not happened, and that is why we are looking into this," FSA division head Maria Samuelsson, told Reuters.

Gravity4 Chairman Gurbaksh Chahal said earlier on Thursday his firm had dropped its offer. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Simon Johnson)