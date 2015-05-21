STOCKHOLM May 21 U.S. online marketing firm Gravity4 has withdrawn a bid for Swedish peer Tradedoubler , Gravity4's chairman Gurbaksh Chahal told Reuters on Thursday.

"We have withdrawn our formal bid completely," said Chahal, who is also the founder and chief executive of Gravity4.

He said Gravity4 had decided to withdraw the bid after receiving a letter from Tradedoubler's deputy chairman.

Gravity4 said on Wednesday it had raised an offer for Tradedoubler to 565 million crowns ($67.7 million) but Tradedoubler declined to confirm any formal takeover bid had been made. ($1 = 8.3506 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Anna Ringstrom)