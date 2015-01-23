BRIEF-Acceleratio Capital initiates squeeze out of GfK SE minority shareholders
March 30 Acceleratio Capital N.V. says has initiated squeeze out Of Gfk Se minority shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Tradedoubler AB
* Tradedoubler finalises its nordic regional structure
* Says it is closing the office in Oslo and large norwegian clients will be managed by team of performance marketing specialists in Stockholm.
* Costs associated with the office closure are not significant. The number of employees in Oslo amounts to 7 people Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net loss 1.1 million euros ($1.18 million) versus loss of 6.3 million euros year ago