BRIEF-Global Sources H2 IFRS EPS $0.38
* Global sources reports second half and year-end 2016 financial results
Dec 10 Tradedoubler Ab
* CEO, chairman and board member acquire shares in Tradedoubler AB
* CEO Matthias Stadelmeyer has acquired 90,000 shares in the company. His holding after this purchase amounts to 100,000 shares
* Chairman Peter Larsson has purchased 190,000 shares. After the acquisition his holding in the company is 440,000 shares.
* Says 2016 net profit up 6.7 percent y/y at 486.4 million yuan ($70.53 million)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016