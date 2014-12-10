Dec 10 Tradedoubler Ab

* CEO, chairman and board member acquire shares in Tradedoubler AB

* CEO Matthias Stadelmeyer has acquired 90,000 shares in the company. His holding after this purchase amounts to 100,000 shares

* Chairman Peter Larsson has purchased 190,000 shares. After the acquisition his holding in the company is 440,000 shares.