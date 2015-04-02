April 2 Playtech Plc, an online gaming technology company, said it would buy a majority stake in TradeFX Ltd, a provider of trading platform and payment services, for an initial cash payment of 208 million euros ($224.4 million).

The company said it would buy a 91.1 percent fully-diluted stake in TradeFX, with an earn out payment of up to 250 million euros based on future performance. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)