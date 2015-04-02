UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 2 Playtech Plc, an online gaming technology company, said it would buy a majority stake in TradeFX Ltd, a provider of trading platform and payment services, for an initial cash payment of 208 million euros ($224.4 million).
The company said it would buy a 91.1 percent fully-diluted stake in TradeFX, with an earn out payment of up to 250 million euros based on future performance. ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.