July 17 Tradehold Ltd :

* Tradehold has entered into a conditional Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Kwazulu-Natal-based Collins Property Projects

* Collective cash raised in terms of cash issue amounts to 207.26 million rand

* In terms of MoU, Tradehold will acquire bulk of Collins Group's international (non-South African) commercial property portfolio that includes assets in UK, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Mozambique

* Intention is to settle purchase consideration through an issue of new Tradehold ordinary shares, which will make Collins Group a strategic shareholder in Tradehold

* Further details on both transactions will be provided once final agreements have been concluded

* Proceeds of cash issue will be utilised to fund development of commercial properties in sub-Saharan Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: